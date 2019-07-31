Log in
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capital One Financial : Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Capital One Financial (COF) to the Firm's Investigation of Data Breach and Possible Disclosure Violations

0
07/31/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) of the Firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations related to the Company's cybersecurity.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewsfoto/Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP)

If you invested in Capital One before July 30, 2019 and suffered losses or have information that may assist the firm's investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/COF

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

COF@hbsslaw.com.

The investigation centers on whether Capital One's and senior management's statements about the Company's operational, technological and organizational infrastructure were accurate.

Specifically, on July 29, 2019, Capital One disclosed a massive data breach affecting over 100 million of its customers.  According to Capital One, the data at issue was stored on a cloud-based platform and was able to be accessed by a hacker due to a poorly configured firewall – a mechanism designed to wall off privately operated digital systems.  The breach has led to the exposure of customers' most sensitive information, including social security numbers and linked bank accounts.

This news drove the price of Capital One shares down $5.71 on July 30, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether the Company misled investors about the effectiveness and safety of the bank's infrastructure," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Capital One should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email COF@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-alerts-investors-in-capital-one-financial-cof-to-the-firms-investigation-of-data-breach-and-possible-disclosure-violations-300894429.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
