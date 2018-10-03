Capital One Financial : North Texans Optimistic About Area's Future as a Leading Tech HUB

New Capital One Future Edge DFW Research Suggests Residents Are Preparing for the Surge with Increased Emphasis on Gaining Tech-Related Skills

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2018 - North Texans are increasingly optimistic about the regiongrowing as a tech hub, and believe this has spurred greater economic opportunity for the areaover the past five years - expecting it will only get better, according to the results of a newCapital One Future Edge DFW survey released today at the company's ReimagineCommunities Symposium .

The survey revealed a growing perception among DFW residents that North Texas is anattractive, emerging tech hot spot - with 65% believing that major tech companies will grow orincrease their presence in DFW over the next decade, a 30% increase from a similar studyCapital One released in October 2016. In line with these findings, more than seven-in-ten (71%)DFW millennials, and the majority (53%) of residents overall, are anticipating they will pursue atechnology-related career in the next two years, whether it be in the technology sector or a rolethat uses technology skills in another field. This is substantially higher than national trends(millennials: 64%; entire population 43%).

The purpose of the Capital One Future Edge DFW survey is to better understand residents'views on the future of technological innovation in their community and the evolution of the area'sworkforce, as well as how DFW area residents' views compared with a national pool ofrespondents. The results shed light on how both DFW residents and Americans more broadlyperceive the intersection of technology and the workforce now and in the decade to come.

Highlights from Capital One's Future Edge DFW survey follow.

Local tech and learning opportunities spike higher than the national average.

A vast majority (77%) of DFW millennials, and more than two-thirds (67%) of residentsoverall, plan to begin or continue learning tech-related skills in the next year. This is fourpercentage points and 10 percentage points more, respectively, than Americansoverall...

...and they won't have to look very far, as 83% of residents believe it's easier to findlearning-related resources in their area compared to other parts of the country, a 14%advantage over Americans overall (69%).

Millennials are much more concerned with learning tech skills to get a job with higherearning potential (DFW: 61%, U.S.: 55%) than the population as a whole (DFW: 44%,U.S.: 44%).

DFW residents (26%) are eight percentage points more likely than national respondents(18%) to actively begin or continue to learn programming/coding skills in the next year.

DFW residents are positive about the Metroplex's potential to become a thrivingtechnology and innovation hub.

More than four out of five (85%) DFW residents believe their area is a great place fortech-related jobs and innovation, showing a six percentage point increase from 2016(79%).

The top factors DFW residents believe make their area great for tech-related jobs andinnovation are the presence of leading technology companies (43%), networking andknowledge-sharing opportunities (40%) and the overall quality of life (40%).

FW residents (45%) are 15 percentage points more likely than Americans overall(30%) to report an increase in the availability of technology jobs in the last five years.Residents are feeling the effects of a stronger economy.

44% of residents report increased economic strength, such as a lower unemploymentrate, over the last five years, compared to just over a third (37%) of Americans overallfeeling the same.

92% of DFW residents expect continued economic development in the next 10 years,compared to 85% nationally, which they believe will likewise lead to across-the-boardimprovements in quality of life in the region.

' DFW is well-positioned to become one of the next major U.S. tech hubs, and it is clearlyalready well on its way ,' said Sanjiv Yajnik, President, Financial Services, Capital One.'Residents are excited about how tech is transforming the region, which already enjoys greatinfrastructure to support learning and innovation. We're thrilled to contribute to the region'sevolution through our Future Edge DFW initiative, where we are working hand-in-hand with avariety of community partners to support the area's continued growth, innovation and economicvitality.'

These survey findings are part of the larger Future Edge DFW effort, focused on helping DFWget ready for tomorrow, today. The new opinion survey is a successor to Capital One's 2016-17collaboration with independent, not-for-profit research group, Institute for the Future (IFTF) toexplore the trends shaping the future of DFW on three dimensions - technology innovations,financial innovations and expectations, and the workforce of tomorrow. A comprehensive study,DFW 2026: Igniting Economic and Cultural Prosperity in North Texas , combining both an initial,quantitative public survey and qualitative IFTF research, was published in early 2017.Nationally, Capital One has made a $150 million commitment over five years to help preparemore Americans with the skills, tools and resources they need to succeed in an ever-changingdigitally-driven economy. For more information on what Capital One is doing across the country,join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook . #InvestedInTech

Click here for Infographic.

Methodology

The Capital One Dallas Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research( www.wakefieldresearch.com ) among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18+ and500 adults ages 18+ in the Dallas-Ft. Worth DMA, between August 30 and September 6, 2018,using an email invitation and an online survey. Quotas have been set to ensure reliable andaccurate representation of the U.S. adult population 18 and older. Results of any sample aresubject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected bythe number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For theinterviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result doesnot vary, plus or minus, by more than 4.4 percentage points in the Dallas-Ft. Worth sample and3.1 percentage points in the nationally representative sample from the result that would beobtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by thesamples.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation ( www.capitalone.com ) is a financial holding company whosesubsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $248.2billion in deposits and $364.0 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2018. Headquartered inMcLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services toconsumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. CapitalOne, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia,New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on theNew York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'COF' and is included in the S&P 100 index.