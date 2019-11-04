Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Capital One Financial Corporation    COF

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
Capital One Financial : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Capital One Financial Corporation Investors of Important December 2nd Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – COF

11/04/2019 | 07:11pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) from February 2, 2018 through July 29, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 2, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Capital One investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Capital One class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1635.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Capital One did not maintain robust information security protections, and its protection did not shield personal information against security breaches; (2) such deficiencies heightened Capital One’s exposure to a cyber-attack; and (3) as a result, Capital One’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 2, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1635.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
