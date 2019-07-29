Log in
Capital One Financial Corporation

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capital One Financial : Reports Data Breach Affecting 100 Million Customers, Applications

0
07/29/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

By Nicole Hong, Liz Hoffman and AnnaMaria Andriotis

Capital One Financial Corp., the fifth-largest U.S. credit-card issuer, said Monday that a hacker accessed the personal information of approximately 106 million card customers and applicants, one of the largest ever data breaches of a big bank.

The announcement came the same day the alleged hacker, Paige A. Thompson, was arrested by federal agents in Seattle.

The bulk of the exposed data involves information submitted by customers and small businesses in their applications for Capital One credit cards from 2005 through early 2019, the bank said. The information included addresses, dates of birth and self-reported income.

The breach compromised approximately 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers, as well as some customers' credit scores and transaction data, according to the bank.

Ms. Thompson is a former employee of Amazon Web Services Inc., the cloud-computing division of Amazon.com Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. The criminal complaint says Ms. Thompson's resume showed she worked at a cloud-computing company, which the government didn't identify by name, as a systems engineer from 2015 to 2016.

Investigators accuse Ms. Thompson of breaking into the servers that Capital One rented from the cloud-computing company to steal customer data from the bank. Ms. Thompson, who is charged with one count of computer fraud and abuse, allegedly accessed the bank's data through a misconfigured firewall.

A lawyer for Ms. Thompson, who was arrested Monday and appeared in Seattle federal court for an initial hearing, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bank said that no credit-card numbers or login credentials had been exposed and that its internal investigation is ongoing. The incident is expected to cost the bank approximately $100 million to $150 million.

(More to come)

Write to Nicole Hong at nicole.hong@wsj.com, Liz Hoffman at liz.hoffman@wsj.com and AnnaMaria Andriotis at annamaria.andriotis@wsj.com

