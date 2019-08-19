Log in
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
Capital One Financial : Signs Agreement to Acquire KippsDeSanto & Co.

08/19/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

Capital One has entered into an agreement to acquire KippsDeSanto & Co. a leading investment banking firm focused on serving growth-oriented aerospace/defense, government services and technology companies. Based in Tysons Corner, Va. in the Washington, DC region, KippsDeSanto has a national practice specializing in merger and acquisition advisory services.

Following the acquisition, KippsDeSanto will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capital One, and continue to operate under the KippsDeSanto brand.

'Capital One and KippsDeSanto have a shared goal of providing clients with trusted advice and counsel enabled by deep industry expertise and a seamless client experience,' said Steve Tulip, Head of Capital Markets, Capital One Commercial Banking. 'By bringing our teams together, we'll be able to add scale and expertise to our growing M&A advisory group which will benefit clients in a wide variety of industries.'

'All of KippsDeSanto's 30 professionals are excited to support Capital One's thrust into middle market M&A,' said Bob Kipps, Co-Founder and Managing Director of KippsDeSanto. 'With Capital One, a top 10 U.S. Commercial Bank, we found an innovative, technology savvy financial institution with a similar culture and business values. Moreover, we see enormous synergy and growth potential with their capital markets products, expanded private equity and corporate relationships and industry knowledge in aerospace and defense and other key verticals.'

'Joining Capital One was a natural next step in the growth plan for us at KippsDeSanto,' said Kevin DeSanto, Co-Founder and Managing Director, KippsDeSanto. 'Beyond the M&A advice we currently offer, our clients will now have access to additional solutions offered by Capital One.'

The acquisition is expected to close late in the third quarter of 2019.

About KippsDeSanto & Co.

KippsDeSanto & Co. is a leading investment banking firm focused on serving growth-oriented aerospace/defense, government services and technology companies. KippsDeSanto is focused on delivering exceptional M&A and financing transaction results to its clients via leveraging our scale, creativity and industry experience. The firm helps market leaders realize their full strategic value. Having advised on over 100 industry transactions, KippsDeSanto is recognized for its analytical rigor, market insight and broad industry relationships. There's no substitute for experience. For more information, visit www.kippsdesanto.com.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $254.5 billion in deposits and $373.6 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2019. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. AFortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'COF' and is included in the S&P 100 index.

Securities and investment banking products and services are offered through KippsDeSanto &Co., Inc., a future non-bank subsidiary of Capital One N.A. Member FINRA and SIPC. The products and services offered or recommended are Not insured by the FDIC, Not bank guaranteed, and May lose value.

Disclaimer

Capital One Financial Corporation published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 18:21:09 UTC
