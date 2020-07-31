Log in
Capital One Financial : Slashes Dividend by 75% to 10 Cents a Share

07/31/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Capital One Financial Corp. slashed its quarterly dividend by 75% to 10 cents a share, the company said Friday.

The new payout, down from the current 40 cents a share, will be made on Aug. 20 to stockholders of record as of Aug. 10, Capital One said.

In the second quarter of 2009, the company slashed the dividend to 5 cents a share, from 37.5 cents a share.

Capital One has paid a dividend on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company in February 1995.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 524 M - -
Net income 2020 -988 M - -
Net Debt 2020 24 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -33,5x
Yield 2020 1,55%
Capitalization 29 586 M 29 586 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,96x
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 53 100
Free-Float 66,5%
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 78,30 $
Last Close Price 64,84 $
Spread / Highest target 78,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Fairbank Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Ann Fritz Hackett Lead Independent Director
Pierre E. Leroy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-35.50%29 586
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-23.97%76 209
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%25 779
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-40.57%15 447
ORIX CORPORATION-37.27%14 109
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-35.66%13 526
