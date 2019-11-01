Capital One Financial : Technical Issue Affected Capital One Accountholders

By Allison Prang

Some Capital One Financial Corp. customers were having problems accessing their money on Friday.

"Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts," representatives from the company said in a tweet around 9 a.m. ET Friday.

The company tweeted about six hours later that the technical problems were resolved.

Capital One couldn't be reached for comment.

Several unhappy customers responded to the company's earlier tweet.

"There are too many issues with this bank in one year," one customer replied on Twitter to Capital One, saying today was payday and she couldn't access her money.

In July, Capital One said that personal information for over 100 million credit card customers and applicants was hacked.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com