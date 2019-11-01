Log in
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
Capital One Financial : Technical Issue Affected Capital One Accountholders -- Update

11/01/2019

By Allison Prang

Some Capital One Financial Corp. customers were having problems accessing their money on Friday.

"Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts," representatives from the company said in a tweet around 9 a.m. ET Friday.

The company tweeted about six hours later that the technical problems were resolved.

A Capital One spokesperson said in an email Friday evening that customers don't have to pay any bank-incurred fees related to the technical problem.

Several unhappy customers responded to the company's earlier tweet.

"There are too many issues with this bank in one year," one customer replied on Twitter to Capital One, saying it was payday and she couldn't access her money.

In July, Capital One said that personal information for over 100 million credit card customers and applicants was hacked.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 565 M
EBIT 2019 13 265 M
Net income 2019 5 236 M
Debt 2019 26 767 M
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 8,57x
P/E ratio 2020 8,27x
EV / Sales2019 2,49x
EV / Sales2020 2,37x
Capitalization 44 360 M
Chart CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital One Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 107,86  $
Last Close Price 95,25  $
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Fairbank Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Ann Fritz Hackett Lead Independent Director
Pierre E. Leroy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION23.36%43 427
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY23.04%95 967
BAJAJ FINANCE LTD52.07%32 677
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES36.08%25 159
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL50.77%22 856
ORIX CORPORATION9.21%20 209
