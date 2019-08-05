Log in
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
Capital One Financial : U.S. Senator Sends Letter to Amazon CEO on Capital One Hack

08/05/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

By Robert McMillan

A Democratic senator is pressing Amazon.com Inc. for answers on its cloud-computing technology at the heart of the Capital One hack, one of the biggest-ever bank-data thefts.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.) on Monday sent a letter to Chief Executive Jeff Bezos requesting details about the security of Amazon's cloud service, which stored the 106 million Capital One Financial Corp. credit-card records allegedly stolen by an accused hacker.

Capital One blamed the incident on "a specific configuration vulnerability" in the way it uses Amazon's cloud. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday how the accused hacker, Paige A. Thompson, was allegedly able to find an opening in Capital One's systems and exploit a weakness in some misconfigured networks that cloud-security experts have warned about for years

Mr. Wyden's letter, dated Monday and reviewed by the Journal, seeks to better understand how these configuration errors happen and what Amazon is doing to protect its customers from them. The Journal reported that more than 800 Amazon users were found vulnerable to a similar configuration error, according to a partial scan of cloud users, conducted in February by a security researcher.

"When a major corporation loses data on a hundred million Americans because of a configuration error, attention naturally focuses on that corporation's cybersecurity practices," the letter stated. "However, if several organizations all make similar configuration errors, it is time to ask whether the underlying technology needs to be made safer, and whether the company that makes it shares responsibility for the breaches."

Sen. Wyden asked Mr. Bezos to send answers to his questions by Aug. 13.

Amazon representatives didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Amazon has said that its cloud products weren't the cause of the breach and that it provides tools to alert customers when data is being improperly accessed.

A Capital One spokeswoman said she didn't have immediate comment on the letter.

Write to Robert McMillan at Robert.Mcmillan@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -3.19% 1765.13 Delayed Quote.21.39%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -3.59% 86.62 Delayed Quote.18.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 838 M
EBIT 2019 13 561 M
Net income 2019 5 333 M
Debt 2019 27 012 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 8,00x
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
EV / Sales2019 2,40x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
Capitalization 42 259 M
Chart CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital One Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 108,05  $
Last Close Price 89,85  $
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Fairbank Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Michael M. Johnson Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Stan Meyers Director-Technology & Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION18.86%42 259
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY30.41%103 137
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES46.97%27 585
BAJAJ FINANCE22.41%26 816
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL49.45%23 260
ORIX CORPORATION-1.46%18 612
