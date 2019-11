By Stephen Nakrosis

Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) said Friday it is "experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement," and is working to resolve the issue.

The company said on Twitter that the issues has affected some direct deposits as well as "the ability for some customers to access accounts."

The company's shares are trading higher in Friday's market, and at 2:34 p.m. EDT were up 2.12%, at $95.22.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com