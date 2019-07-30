Log in
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Capital One Financial : is sued over data breach in proposed class action

07/30/2019 | 11:51am EDT

(Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp was sued on Tuesday after the bank said a hacker who has since been arrested accessed personal information belonging to about 106 million people in the United States and Canada.

The lawsuit seeking class-action status was filed in the federal court in Washington, D.C. by Kevin Zosiak, a Stamford, Connecticut resident who said he is a Capital One credit card customer whose personal information was compromised. It is likely to herald many similar lawsuits over the breach.

Capital One said on Monday that the breach affected about 100 million people in the United States and 6 million in Canada, and compromised about 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

