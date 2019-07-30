Capital One Financial : is sued over data breach in proposed class action

The lawsuit seeking class-action status was filed in the federal court in Washington, D.C. by Kevin Zosiak, a Stamford, Connecticut resident who said he is a Capital One credit card customer whose personal information was compromised. It is likely to herald many similar lawsuits over the breach.

Capital One said on Monday that the breach affected about 100 million people in the United States and 6 million in Canada, and compromised about 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)