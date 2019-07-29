Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Capital One Financial Corporation    COF

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capital One Financial : says information of over 100 million individuals in U.S., Canada hacked

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 10:05pm EDT
The logo and ticker for Capital One are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp said on Monday that personal information including names and addresses of about 100 million individuals in the United States and 6 million people in Canada were obtained by a hacker who has been arrested.

The suspect, a 33-year-old former Seattle technology company software engineer identified as Paige Thompson, made her initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

According to a complaint filed in the District Court for the Western District of Washington at Seattle, Thompson posted information from her hack, which occurred between March 12 and July 17, on coding platform GitHub. Another user saw the post and notified Capital One of the breach.

Law enforcement officials were able to track Thompson down as the page she posted on contained her full name as part of its digital address, the complaint said. Capital One said it identified the hack on July 19.

A representative for the U.S. Attorney's office said it was not immediately clear what the suspect's motive was.

The incident is expected to cost between $100 million and $150 million in 2019, mainly because of customer notifications, credit monitoring and legal support, Capital One said.

The hacker did not gain access to credit card account numbers, but about 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers were compromised, Capital One said. Other personal information accessed included phone numbers and credit scores

About 1 million social insurance numbers of the company's Canadian credit card customers were also compromised.

The Capital One hacker was able to gain access to the data through a misconfigured web application firewall, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Credit-reporting company Equifax Inc said last week it would pay up to $700 million to settle claims it broke the law during a 2017 data breach when roughly 147 million people had information, including Social Security numbers and driver's license data, compromised.

Capital One shares fell 4 percent in late extended trading.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Peter Cooney)

Stocks treated in this article : Capital One Financial Corporation, Equifax Inc.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.18% 96.92 Delayed Quote.28.22%
EQUIFAX INC. 0.27% 142.72 Delayed Quote.52.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
10:05pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Ex-Seattle tech worker arrested for Capital One hack - U..
RE
10:05pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : says information of over 100 million individuals in U.S...
RE
09:59pCapital One Breach Affects 106 Million Card Applicants--Update
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:07pCapital One target of massive data breach
AQ
08:04pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Reports Data Breach Affecting 100 Million Customers, App..
DJ
07:12pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Announces Data Security Incident
PR
05:50pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Reports Data Breach
DJ
05:40pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Reports Data Breach -- Update
DJ
05:36pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Reports Data Breach
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 835 M
EBIT 2019 13 575 M
Net income 2019 5 336 M
Debt 2019 27 012 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 8,55x
P/E ratio 2020 8,13x
EV / Sales2019 2,52x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
Capitalization 45 581 M
Chart CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital One Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 108,05  $
Last Close Price 96,92  $
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Fairbank Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Michael M. Johnson Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Stan Meyers Director-Technology & Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION28.22%46 127
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY33.00%105 186
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES57.53%29 638
BAJAJ FINANCE23.42%27 343
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL56.01%24 282
ORIX CORPORATION5.59%19 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group