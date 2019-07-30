Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Capital One Financial Corporation    COF

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capital One Financial : shares drop on questions over hack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 10:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo at the company logistics centre in Boves

(Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp shares fell as much as 5.8% on Tuesday as investors worried about its management of customer data after the credit-card issuer said information for 106 million people had been compromised.

"We are a bit surprised that a single individual could penetrate Capital One's defenses and gain access to so many accounts," stock analyst Dominick Gabriele of Oppenheimer & Co said in a note on Monday after Capital One acknowledged the breach.

The state attorneys general of New York and Connecticut said in separate statements on Tuesday that their offices would begin probing the matter.

The Capital One data was kept with Amazon.com Inc, which said that its cloud unit was not compromised in any way by a former employee who was charged with computer fraud by federal prosecutors in Seattle.

"The perpetrator gained access through a misconfiguration of the web application and not the underlying cloud-based infrastructure," said a spokesperson for Amazon.

Amazon shares were down about 0.6% on Tuesday morning.

The suspect, a 33-year-old software engineer and former Amazon Web Services (AWS) employee identified as Paige Thompson, made her initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

In a written statement, Capital One Chief Executive Richard Fairbank said on Monday, "I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right."

(Reporting by David Henry and Jonathan Stempel in New York and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Nick Zieminski)

By David Henry and Supantha Mukherjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.56% 1901.89 Delayed Quote.29.37%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -6.29% 90.84 Delayed Quote.28.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
10:28aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : shares drop on questions over hack
RE
10:25aDAVID HENRY : Capital One shares drop on questions over hack
RE
10:20aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : New York attorney general to probe Capital One data brea..
RE
10:08aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Capital One, Beyond Meat, Netflix
10:06aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slump As Weak Earnings Weigh Ahead Of Fed Decision
DJ
09:26aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Down 4.8% in Premarket Trading Following News of Breach
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:04aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 833 M
EBIT 2019 13 575 M
Net income 2019 5 327 M
Debt 2019 27 012 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 8,56x
P/E ratio 2020 8,13x
EV / Sales2019 2,52x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
Capitalization 45 581 M
Chart CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital One Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 108,05  $
Last Close Price 96,92  $
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Fairbank Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Michael M. Johnson Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Stan Meyers Director-Technology & Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION28.22%45 581
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY33.43%105 526
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES55.60%29 275
BAJAJ FINANCE23.42%27 275
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL54.94%24 116
ORIX CORPORATION5.59%19 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group