Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Capital One Financial Corporation    COF

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Explainer: What do you do after a data breach?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 02:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Capital One are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - A hacker has stolen the personal information of over 100 million people from Capital One Financial Corp, the company said this week, in the latest high-profile breach of sensitive consumer data.

Security experts say data breaches will continue to happen as cyber criminals and state-backed hackers target the protected information held by companies and government agencies.

Such attacks leave consumers vulnerable to fraud and identity theft. Here are some steps you can take to assess the severity of the breach and better secure yourself:

WHAT WAS COMPROMISED?

Breaches often cover a wide range of data. Information which is already publicly available, such as your name or email address, is seen as less of a concern.

Other details, however, can be extremely sensitive and need to remain private. For example, full credit card numbers, which could be used to make fraudulent purchases in your name, or passwords for your online accounts.

Even if stolen, the data may still be protected by encryption. Hacks by foreign governments are also usually seen as less dangerous for general consumers compared to data thefts by financially-motivated criminal gangs because most spy agencies do not sell or trade such information.

Much of the information stolen from Capital One was already public, including names and addresses of over 100 million people in the United States and Canada. But the breach also included 140,000 Social Security numbers which could be used to steal people's identities.

To assess the severity of the breach, try and determine what information was compromised and in what format it was stolen.

AM I AFFECTED?

Try to establish if your data is likely to have been compromised in the breach. Are you a customer of the affected company? Do you know what data they hold on you? Does the breach only concern data collected in a specific time period?

Answering those questions will allow you to judge the level of risk, but remember some organizations may hold your data without you being aware. Those include credit-reporting companies such as Equifax Inc , which suffered a breach in 2017 that affected 147 million people.

Breached companies are usually obliged to notify the people who are impacted, but this does not always happen immediately. Affected companies will typically post guidance for consumers on their own websites about data breaches.

Under the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), companies have to inform victims of severe data breaches "without undue delay." They must then describe in "clear and plain language" the nature of the breach, the likely consequences and what measures being taken to deal with it.

IS THIS A SCAM?

If you think you data was compromised, be on high alert for scams and fraud.

Watch your bank account balances and payment card statements carefully, especially if you believe your financial information has been compromised. If you spot any unusual activity, contact your bank or card provider immediately and inform the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Be aware of so-called "phishing" websites purporting to offer information about the breach, or even compensation, but actually set up by criminals to try and trick you into revealing more personal details or making a payment to the wrong account.

Fraudsters may also contact you directly, by phone or email, and could now be armed with large amounts of detailed personal information which will make them harder to spot. If you're unsure about someone's identity, find the affected company's contact information and contact them independently.

Experts recommend changing passwords frequently and using a combination of letters, characters and symbols to maintain a complex passphrase that is less likely to be guessed.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Christopher Bing; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Susan Thomas)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1.84% 92.98 Delayed Quote.20.66%
EQUIFAX INC. -0.69% 140.75 Delayed Quote.53.25%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL -0.11% 140.83 Delayed Quote.30.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
02:46pEXPLAINER : What do you do after a data breach?
RE
02:35pUniCredit Investigating Data Breach Possibly Related to Capital One -- Update
DJ
11:58aSocial Security Scams Add to Capital One Hack Concern--Update
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:09aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Italy's UniCredit says carrying out own probe in relatio..
RE
10:31aSocial Security Scams Add to Capital One Hack Concern
DJ
09:24aDBRS : Capital One Financial Corporation's Ratings Likely Unaffected by Data Bre..
AQ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 840 M
EBIT 2019 13 561 M
Net income 2019 5 333 M
Debt 2019 27 012 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 8,09x
P/E ratio 2020 7,67x
EV / Sales2019 2,42x
EV / Sales2020 2,31x
Capitalization 42 896 M
Chart CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital One Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 108,05  $
Last Close Price 91,21  $
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Fairbank Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Michael M. Johnson Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Stan Meyers Director-Technology & Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION20.66%42 896
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY32.68%104 929
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES54.37%29 045
BAJAJ FINANCE22.86%27 232
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL54.26%24 010
ORIX CORPORATION-0.19%18 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group