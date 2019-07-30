Log in
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
Federman & Sherwood : Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach of Capital One Financial Corp.

07/30/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

Federman & Sherwood, a boutique litigation law firm that has been appointed lead counsel in various data breach cases, initiates an investigation into Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) relating to a data breach affecting personal information of more than 100 million individuals in the United States. Capital One reported that about 140,000 Social Security numbers were accessed and 80,000 bank account numbers from credit card customers. Additional information including names, addresses, phone numbers, credit scores and credit limits were also exposed. During an investigation it was revealed that the unauthorized access occurred between March 12 and July 17, 2019. On July 29, 2019, Capital One issued a press release announcing the data breach and that “[T]he largest category of information accessed was information on consumers and small business as of the time they applied for one of our credit card products from 2005 through early 2019.”

If you wish to discuss this data breach, obtain further information and participate in potential litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact Robin Hester at rkh@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.


© Business Wire 2019
