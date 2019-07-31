Hagens Berman: Prominent Class-Action Law Firm Goes After Capital One for Massive Data Breach

Attorneys urging those affected to join nationwide investigation against bank giant for lax security measures

Seattle-based attorneys at Hagens Berman are taking on Capital One, urging those affected by the bank’s recent massive data breach to join a nationwide investigation and soon-to-be-filed class-action lawsuit.

If you applied for a Capital One credit card either as an individual or as a business from 2005 through 2019, whether approved or denied, find out your rights against Capital One.

The Capital One 2019 data breach is the largest amount of data stolen from any bank to date. According to the bank, a Seattle-based hacker and software engineer gained access to more than 100 million U.S. credit card applications, as well as those of 6 million Canadian Capital One customers. Current customers were part of those hit, and reports state that even applications denied by Capital One were accessed by the hacker.

“Capital One’s lax data security has cost more than 100 million customers their privacy, and we believe legal action is the only motivation to force real accountability to those affected,” said Tom Loeser, partner at Hagens Berman spearheading the firm’s investigation of Capital One. “We are urging those affected to find out their rights, to closely monitor their accounts for suspicious activity, and save any receipts for charges accrued for freezing their credit or any related expenses. They could potentially be reimbursed through future legal action.”

What Data Was Accessed by the Hacker in the 2019 Capital One Data Breach?

For millions of people, Capital One says the users' exposed information includes their names, addresses, phone numbers, postal codes, email addresses, birthdates and self-reported income. This was the largest category of information accessed on consumers and small businesses, which constitutes information reportedly collected by Capital One upon credit card application.

For millions of others, their customer status data, such as credit limits, scores, balances and payment histories were potentially compromised. Fragments of transaction data from a total of 23 days during 2016, 2017 and 2018 were also accessed, according to Capital One.

The bank states that the breach included about 140,000 Social Security numbers of Capital One credit card customers and roughly 80,000 linked bank account numbers belonging to the bank’s secured credit card customers.

What Should Capital One Customers do about Their Hacked Data?

Hagens Berman’s attorneys suggest that anyone who believes they may have been affected monitor their financial accounts for any suspicious activity. Capital One has stated that it will be offering free identity protection and credit-monitoring services to those affected by a recent data breach, but details have not yet been made clear. This service may provide limited protection and notification of identity theft, according to the firm’s attorneys.

Many experts are recommending that consumers freeze their credit at all three of the credit bureaus. You may be charged for instituting a freeze. If you are, be sure to keep a record of what you paid to protect yourself from identity theft, as you may be eligible for reimbursement through future legal actions. If you elect to use any pay service because of the Capital One data breach, be sure to save receipts showing your payments.

Read more about the pending legal investigation against Capital One for its massive 2019 data breach.

