Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Capital One Financial Corporation    COF

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. banking regulators examined Amazon's cloud in April: WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 08:06pm EDT
The logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

(Reuters) - Federal banking regulators had inspected Amazon.com Inc Virginia facility earlier in April, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The visit by Federal Reserve examiners was made around the same time as, prosecutors alleged, a woman in Seattle was trying to access a Capital One Financial Corp database stored on Amazon's cloud server, the Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/334v73h.

The authorities examined Amazon's resiliency and backup systems and described their visit as the first in their ongoing oversight of the company, the report added.

Several U.S. lawmakers had previously called for oversight of big tech companies such as Amazon, expressing a growing concern about the size of the largest tech firms and their market power.

The authorities were allowed to review some documents on Amazon laptops but were not allowed to take anything with them, according to the report, which added that Fed officials were not aware of the Capital One data breach under way at the time.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Capital One said earlier this week that 106 million people who had applied for credit cards in the United States and Canada had their personal data exposed.

The breach, which occurred between March 12 and July 17, stemmed from Capital One's decision to store data in Amazon's cloud unit, called Amazon Web Services (AWS), where a former employee named Paige Thompson managed to access its data.

She was charged with computer fraud by federal prosecutors in Seattle.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.61% 1855.32 Delayed Quote.26.40%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.21% 91.3 Delayed Quote.22.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
08:06pU.S. BANKING REGULATORS EXAMINED AMA : Wsj
RE
05:34pAMAZON COM : Fed Examined Amazon's Cloud in New Scrutiny for Tech -- Update
DJ
12:50pUniCredit says no evidence of any customer data breach after Capital One case..
RE
12:46pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : breach seen as final wakeup call to financial industry o..
AQ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
12:16aLEON BLACK : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/31CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Capital One Financial ..
PR
07/31HAGENS BERMAN : Prominent Class-Action Law Firm Goes After Capital One for Massi..
BU
07/31UniCredit Investigating Data Breach Possibly Related to Capital One -- 2nd Up..
DJ
07/31INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 840 M
EBIT 2019 13 561 M
Net income 2019 5 333 M
Debt 2019 27 012 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 8,10x
P/E ratio 2020 7,67x
EV / Sales2019 2,43x
EV / Sales2020 2,32x
Capitalization 42 941 M
Chart CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital One Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 108,05  $
Last Close Price 91,30  $
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Fairbank Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Michael M. Johnson Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Stan Meyers Director-Technology & Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION22.26%43 465
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY30.48%103 187
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES52.15%28 627
BAJAJ FINANCE22.86%27 243
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL52.94%23 804
ORIX CORPORATION-0.44%18 404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group