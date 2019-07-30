Log in
WeissLaw LLP: Capital One Financial Corporation is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

07/30/2019 | 08:24pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, announces an investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) ("COF," or the "Company"), its Board of Directors, and certain Company officers for, among other things, possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder of COF who wishes to discuss the investigation or have any questions about this notice and your rights or interests, please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888)593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
Or visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/capital-one-financial-corporation/
Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

On July 29, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing that a hacker exploited a weakness in the firewall of its cloud server to expose the personal information of nearly 100 million U.S. customers and 6 million Canadian customers.  The comprised data included more than 700 folders containing, among other things, approximately 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers.  The breach, which occurred between March 22 and 23, 2019, also exposed the information of customers who applied for credit card products between 2005 and early 2019.  Following the Company's announcement, COF shares traded for as low as $89.29 on July 30, 2019, or nearly $9.00 less than the previous day's trading price of $98.28.  According to Bloomberg Law, the Company is currently facing inquiries from the attorneys general of several states, including New York, Connecticut, and Illinois, with additional state inquiries predicted to follow.

WeissLaw is investigating whether COF's Board (1) failed to properly safeguard, secure, and protect customers' personal information; (2) established and maintained a comprehensive security program to protect customers' personal information; and/or (3) made false or misleading statements regarding the safeguarding and protection of customers' personal information.  If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Joshua Rubin of WeissLaw LLP at (888)593-4771, or by e-mail at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.  

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-capital-one-financial-corporation-is-the-subject-of-a-legal-investigation-300893649.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
