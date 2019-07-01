Capital Park : Introduction of Capital Park shares to trading on WSE Main Market

Current Report No. 33/2019 of July 1st 2019

Issuer: Capital Park S.A.

Subject: Introduction of Capital Park shares to trading on WSE Main Market

The Management Board of Capital Park S.A. (the "Company") announces that on July 1st 2019 it received information that on June 26th 2019 the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (the "WSE") passed Resolution No. 636/2019 on the introduction of the following shares to trading on the WSE main market as of June 28th 2019:

2,765,240 (two million, seven hundred and sixty-five thousand, two hundred and forty) Series B shares; 838,855 (eight hundred and thirty-eight thousand, eight hundred and fifty-five) Series D shares;

with a par value of PLN 1 (one złoty) per share, provided that on June 28th 2019 the Central Securities Depository of Poland registers the shares and assigns to them code PLCPPRK00037.

Legal basis:

Art. 56.1.2.a of the Act of July 29th 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies.

For the Company:

Kinga Nowakowska, Member of the Management Board