Capital Power : ​Capital Power releases Corporate Sustainability Report

CAPITAL POWER CORP
Capital Power releases Corporate Sustainability Report

08/27/2018

We are dedicated to a brighter future. To developing opportunities in clean energy resources. To going beyond...

EDMONTON, Alberta - August 27, 2018 - Capital Power today, released its 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report, 'Going beyond…', detailing our performance, accomplishments, opportunities, challenges, values, and priorities with respect to sustainability. The magazine-style report is available at: capitalpower.com/sustainability.

'Beyond means we look beyond the short term to something greater. It means leadership in the pursuit of environmental, economic, and social opportunities that support a long-term sustainable future for the company,' said Kate Chisholm, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal & Sustainability Officer. 'Capital Power has been going beyond mere compliance and doing the right things for the environment, our employees, and our communities for so long, and this is our opportunity to share our good stories with everyone and be proud of our company and the work that we do.'

Report highlights & achievements

We see ourselves as more than just a power generator. We are rising to the challenge of carbon transformation and are actively working to create solutions for a sustainable, low-carbon future. We are:

  • Advancing lower-carbon energy through investments in innovative technology and new, cleaner energy sources with the integration of natural gas, renewables, and coal-to-natural gas conversion;
  • Investing in a lower-carbon future by implementing a world-leading emissions reduction program at the Genesee Generating Station;
  • Encouraging our people to think bigger and beyond as we believe the greatest value comes from diversity through perspectives, insights, and experience;
  • Working to build a legacy of trust in our communities and strive to be a 'Neighbour of Choice';
  • Committed to generating long-term value through our operations and through sustainable investments, mutually-beneficial partnerships, and innovative relationships;
  • Working and living a zero-injury and-incident culture, and;
  • Investing in innovative mechanisms that reduce emissions. This includes capital improvements in our generation assets and investment in real and verified greenhouse gas (GHG) emission offsets.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 4,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 24 facilities across North America. Approximately 1,000 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta, North Dakota, and Illinois.

For more information, please contact:

Tricia Johnston
Director, Corporate Communications
780-392-5817
tjohnston@capitalower.com

Disclaimer

Capital Power Corporation published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 21:01:02 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 1 331 M
EBIT 2018 515 M
Net income 2018 165 M
Debt 2018 2 390 M
Yield 2018 6,30%
P/E ratio 2018 17,75
P/E ratio 2019 17,88
EV / Sales 2018 3,91x
EV / Sales 2019 3,89x
Capitalization 2 808 M
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Tellef Vaasjo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald James Lowry Chairman
Darcy John Trufyn Senior VP-Operations, Engineering & Construction
Bryan DeNeve Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Albrecht Wihelm Albert Bellstedt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL POWER CORP12.17%2 155
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.-4.39%8 667
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA SA7.69%5 640
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORP. LTD1.89%5 300
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 235
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL--.--%3 723
