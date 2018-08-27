Capital Power : ​Capital Power releases Corporate Sustainability Report

We are dedicated to a brighter future. To developing opportunities in clean energy resources. To going beyond...



EDMONTON, Alberta - August 27, 2018 - Capital Power today, released its 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report, 'Going beyond…', detailing our performance, accomplishments, opportunities, challenges, values, and priorities with respect to sustainability. The magazine-style report is available at: capitalpower.com/sustainability.



'Beyond means we look beyond the short term to something greater. It means leadership in the pursuit of environmental, economic, and social opportunities that support a long-term sustainable future for the company,' said Kate Chisholm, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal & Sustainability Officer. 'Capital Power has been going beyond mere compliance and doing the right things for the environment, our employees, and our communities for so long, and this is our opportunity to share our good stories with everyone and be proud of our company and the work that we do.'



Report highlights & achievements



We see ourselves as more than just a power generator. We are rising to the challenge of carbon transformation and are actively working to create solutions for a sustainable, low-carbon future. We are:



Advancing lower-carbon energy through investments in innovative technology and new, cleaner energy sources with the integration of natural gas, renewables, and coal-to-natural gas conversion;



Investing in a lower-carbon future by implementing a world-leading emissions reduction program at the Genesee Gene rating Station;



Encouraging our people to think bigger and beyond as we believe the greatest value comes from diversity through perspectives, insights, and experience;



Working to build a legacy of trust in our communities and strive to be a 'Neighbour of Choice';



Committed to generating long-term value through our operations and through sustainable investments, mutually-beneficial partnerships, and innovative relationships;



Working and living a zero-injury and-incident culture, and;



Investing in innovative mechanisms that reduce emissions. This includes capital improvements in our generation assets and investment in real and verified greenhouse gas (GHG) emission offsets.

About Capital Power Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns approximately 4,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 24 facilities across North America. Approximately 1,000 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta, North Dakota, and Illinois.



For more information, please contact:



Tricia Johnston

Director, Corporate Communications

780-392-5817

tjohnston@capitalower.com

