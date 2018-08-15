Log in
News Summary

Capital & Regional : Director Shareholding

08/15/2018 | 04:21pm CEST

15 August 2018

CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC ('Capital & Regional' or 'the Company')

UK company number 01399411

LSE share code: CAL

ISIN: GB0001741544

LEI: 21380097W74N9OYF5Z25

DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING

Lawrence Hutchings

The Company received notification on 14 August 2018 that Lawrence Hutchings, the Chief Executive of the Company, had acquired 41,080 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were acquired at 48.2 pence per share on 14 August 2018 and increases Lawrence Hutchings' total beneficial holding in the Company to 79,790 ordinary shares.

Hugh Scott-Barrett

The Company received notification on 15 August 2018 of the following transactions on the London Stock Exchange by Hugh Scott-Barrett, the Chairman of the Company, in ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company:

To reallocate and acquire shares across his holdings Hugh Scott-Barrett acquired 225,324 shares through a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) at a purchase price of 47.1 pence per share and sold 200,000 shares also at a price of 47.1 pence per share, both on 15 August 2018.

Hugh Scott-Barrett's beneficial holding following the transactions has increased by 25,324 to 3,540,000 shares.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

- ENDS -

For further information:

Capital & Regional plc 020 7932 8000

Lawrence Hutchings

Charles Staveley

FTI Consulting 020 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Claire Turvey

capreg@fticonsulting.com

About Capital & Regional plc

Capital & Regional is a UK focused specialist property REIT with a strong track record of delivering significant value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across its c. £1 billion portfolio of in-town, dominant community shopping centres.

Capital & Regional owns seven shopping centres in Blackburn, Hemel Hempstead, Ilford, Luton, Maidstone, Walthamstow and Wood Green. It also has a 20% joint venture interest in the Kingfisher Centre in Redditch. Capital & Regional manages these assets through its in-house expert property and asset management platform.

For further information see capreg.com.

Disclaimer

Capital & Regional plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 14:20:03 UTC
