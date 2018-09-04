Capital & Regional : Superdry signs for The Mall Luton

Superdry has signed for a new 2,300 sq ft unit at The Mall Luton. The retailer has agreed terms on a ten-year lease and will open in autumn 2018.

It will be the first Superdry store in the Capital & Regional portfolio, and the retailer has been attracted to Luton after community research identified it as the 'most requested brand'.

Superdry is the latest addition to a diverse fashion mix at The Mall Luton, which also includes Debenhams, Next, River Island, H&M, Topshop, New Look, M&S, Primark, Monsoon and Scotts.

The retail offer at The Mall Luton is supported by Capital & Regional's long-term programme to introduce complementary uses in the town centre, which includes new casual dining units, further family facilities and the refurbishment of 52,000 sq ft of office space, of which 12,000 sq ft is already occupied.

Gareth Holland, Retail Asset Manager at Capital & Regional said: 'As part of our community focused shopping centre strategy, we work hard to secure the brands that our customers tell us they want. The market analysis we have done tells us that Superdry will be an excellent addition to The Mall Luton, and to our portfolio overall.'

'Their arrival also underlines that multi-channel brands continue to seek a presence in well-connected, resilient retail locations.'

'We look forward to them opening in the autumn.'

The Mall Luton is a 900,000 sq ft retail and leisure scheme in the centre of Luton, which has a strong employment base and a growing population. The centre is home to over 125 retailers and benefits from an immediate catchment of 200,000, with weekly footfall of over 380,000.