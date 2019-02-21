Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Capital Senior Living Corporation    CSU

CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION

(CSU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING : ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 10:08am EST

PRESS CONTACT:

Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer Phone: 1-972-770-5600

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES

RELEASE DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND

FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

DALLAS - (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - February 21, 2019 - Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) will host a conference call with senior management to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results. The call will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company's earnings announcement is scheduled to be released to news services before the market opens on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

The call-in number is 323-794-2588, confirmation code 6759095. A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available at www.capitalsenior.com through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

For the convenience of the Company's shareholders and the public, the conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting February 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until March 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call replay, call 719-457-0820, confirmation code 6759095. The conference call will also be made available for playback via the Company's corporate website, www.capitalsenior.com.

About the Company

Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation's largest operators of residential communities for senior adults. The Company's operating strategy is to provide value to residents by providing quality senior housing services at reasonable prices. The Company's communities emphasize a continuum of care, which integrates independent living, assisted living, and memory care services, to provide residents the opportunity to age in place. The Company operates 129 senior housing communities in geographically concentrated regions with an aggregate capacity of approximately 16,500 residents.

Contact Carey P. Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, at 972-770-5600 for more information.

Disclaimer

Capital Senior Living Corporation published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 15:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP
10:08aCAPITAL SENIOR LIVING : Announces release date for fourth quarter and full year ..
PU
06:01aCAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION : Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter an..
AQ
01/09CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING : Appoints Kimberly Lody as President and CEO
AQ
01/08CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
01/08Capital Senior Living Appoints Kimberly Lody as President and CEO
GL
01/02Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
RE
2018CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
2018CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
2018Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 461 M
EBIT 2018 14,5 M
Net income 2018 -36,7 M
Debt 2018 924 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,43x
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 198 M
Chart CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital Senior Living Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,38 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kimberly S. Herman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Reid Chairman
Brett Daniel Lee Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Carey P. Hendrickson CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Jill M. Krueger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION-5.88%198
ORPÉA9.62%7 157
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.8.36%1 355
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC13.98%897
CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC1.20%643
HUMANA AB14.50%392
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.