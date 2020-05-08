Log in
Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Release Date For First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

05/08/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

DALLAS, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) will host a conference call with senior management to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2020 financial results.  The call will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The Company’s earnings announcement is scheduled to be released to news services before the market opens on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

The call-in number is 323-994-2082, confirmation code 9553593.  A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available at www.capitalsenior.com through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

For the convenience of the Company’s shareholders and the public, the conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting May 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until May 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  To access the conference call replay, call 719-457-0820, confirmation code 9553593.  The conference call will also be made available for playback via the Company’s corporate website, www.capitalsenior.com.

About the Company 

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company’s 125 communities are home to more than 11,000 residents across 23 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming.  Capital Senior Living offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place.  For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

PRESS CONTACT:
Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 1-972-770-5600

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
