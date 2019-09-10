Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Capital Senior Living Corporation    CSU

CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION

(CSU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capital Senior Living Names Brandon M. Ribar Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 06:01am EDT

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU), one of the nation’s largest operators of senior living communities, announced today the appointment of Brandon M. Ribar as chief operating officer.

Ribar brings extensive experience in healthcare operations to the Company. For nearly 10 years, he held several key operational-focused roles of increasing responsibility at Golden Living, a $3 billion post-acute healthcare provider.  In his most recent role as senior vice president, operations, Ribar was responsible for overseeing operations of 305 skilled nursing and assisted living centers across 21 states, encompassing 20,000 employees. He developed and executed key strategies to drive top- and bottom-line growth and stabilized operating performance. During his tenure, admissions increased by more than 25 percent. Additionally, he restructured and streamlined overhead support functions, resulting in approximately $20 million in annualized savings, which also contributed to the company’s operational stabilization.

While at Golden Living, Ribar also served as senior vice president, operational finance and strategy. In this position, he led corporate and business line strategic initiatives across four primary operating companies within the portfolio, including those providing skilled nursing, rehabilitation, home health and hospice services. He managed a team of more than two dozen finance professionals within a centralized operations finance function that spanned recruiting, training and performance management.

When he joined Golden Living in 2009 as senior vice president, corporate strategy and business development, he directed its corporate capital investment strategy, and led the implementation of several business intelligence, clinical informatics, and CRM technology platforms to drive strong patient outcomes and improve key operating metrics. He implemented a strategic capital deployment program on behalf of the company’s private equity owners to reinvest an average of $85 million across its real estate portfolio.

Earlier in his career, Ribar was vice president of healthcare investments for Fillmore Capital Partners, a real estate private equity firm with more than $5 billion under management. He oversaw sourcing, underwriting, negotiating and closing of all healthcare investments within both joint and separate account investment funds, totaling $3.9 billion in assets under management.

“Brandon brings significant operational experience in both healthcare and real estate to his new role as chief operating officer with Capital Senior Living. He has a proven track record of driving enterprise-wide revenue, operational excellence, and cost management, which we believe will strengthen our company and its performance. We welcome Brandon to the team and look forward to his contributions and leadership,” said Kimberly S. Lody, chief executive officer and president at Capital Senior Living.

Ribar added: ”As chief operating officer, my immediate focus will be to ensure the continued excellence of Capital Senior Living’s resident and customer experience by working in partnership with the talented and dedicated teams in our communities. I am confident that working closely with Kim, the senior management team and our dedicated colleagues throughout the country, we will have a positive impact on enhancing the company’s operational performance. I believe my expertise will complement the exciting initiatives the team has already implemented since Kim’s joining at the beginning of this year, and which are beginning to affect change. I welcome the chance to contribute to the strength and growth of Capital Senior Living.”

Ribar lives in Dallas with his wife and two children, and earned a Bachelor of Science and Commerce degree in operations management information systems from Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, Calif.

About Capital Senior Living

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s largest operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company’s 128 communities are home to nearly 12,000 residents across 23 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. Capital Senior Living affords seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the company on Facebook.

Investor Contact:
Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer
972-770-5600, chendrickson@capitalsenior.com

Press Contact:
Susan J. Turkell, 303-766-4343, sturkell@pairelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0aa293eb-c6f5-4424-9da6-300cd51d802f

Primary Logo

Capital Senior Living Corporation names new COO

Capital Senior Living names new Chief Operating Officer, Brandon M. Ribar, effective September 10, 2019 (NYSE: CSU)

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP
06:01aCapital Senior Living Names Brandon M. Ribar Chief Operating Officer
GL
08/14Capital Senior Living Named Among Recipients of Apprenticeship Grant From U.S..
GL
08/09CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/08CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
08/08CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results
GL
07/30Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2..
GL
05/15CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submissi..
AQ
05/10CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
05/10CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Ly..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 454 M
EBIT 2019 3,38 M
Net income 2019 -49,5 M
Debt 2019 944 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,86x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,31x
EV / Sales2019 2,38x
EV / Sales2020 2,44x
Capitalization 137 M
Chart CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital Senior Living Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,53  $
Last Close Price 4,52  $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kimberly S. Herman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael W. Reid Chairman
Brett Daniel Lee Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Carey P. Hendrickson CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Jill M. Krueger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION-33.53%137
ORPÉA23.29%7 856
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.22.24%1 519
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC6.12%490
HUMANA AB-18.33%270
JAPARA HEALTHCARE LTD6.25%219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group