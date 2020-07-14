Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Capitala Finance Corp.    CPTA

CAPITALA FINANCE CORP.

(CPTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Portfolio Activity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Finance Corp. (the “Company”, “our”, or “Capitala”) announced portfolio activity for the second quarter.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company received over $51.1 million in repayments from its portfolio companies including $17.8 million in full repayment of its debt investments in Flavors Holdings, Inc. and $13.1 million from the successful wind-down of the Company’s joint venture, Capitala Senior Loan Fund II, LLC.

Management Commentary

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Joseph B. Alala, III offered the following comments, “After a busy second quarter of portfolio activity, the Company has approximately $95.2 million in cash as of June 30, 2020, which provides Capitala liquidity to support our existing portfolio companies, invest in new portfolio companies, pay off existing debt obligations, and service working capital needs.”

About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies throughout North America for twenty years. Since our inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 160 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for our individual and institutional investors. For more information, visit our website at www.CapitalaGroup.com.

About Capitala Finance Corp.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company that invests primarily in first and second lien loans, subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, equity securities issued by lower and traditional middle market companies. The Company is managed by Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC. For more information on Capitala, or to automatically receive email notifications of Company financial information, press releases, stock alerts, or other corporate filings, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

Contacts:

Steve Arnall
COO | CFO
sarnall@capitalagroup.com

Katina Cole Jakubowski
Director of Marketing
kjakubowski@capitalagroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CAPITALA FINANCE CORP.
04:32pCAPITALA FINANCE CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
04:31pCapitala Finance Corp. Announces Portfolio Activity
GL
07/07Capitala Finance Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Con..
GL
06/30CAPITALA FINANCE CORP. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-..
AQ
05/05UPDATE : Capitala Finance Corp. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
05/05CAPITALA FINANCE CORP : . Receives "Green Light" from Small Business Administrat..
AQ
05/04CAPITALA FINANCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04CAPITALA FINANCE CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submissi..
AQ
05/04CAPITALA FINANCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/04Capitala Finance Corp. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -41,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,90x
Yield 2020 11,3%
Capitalization 36,1 M 36,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart CAPITALA FINANCE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Capitala Finance Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALA FINANCE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,38 $
Last Close Price 2,22 $
Spread / Highest target 609%
Spread / Average Target 187%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joe B. Alala Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen A. Arnall Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Markham Hunt Broyhill Director
H. Paul Chapman Independent Director
Larry Wayne Carroll Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALA FINANCE CORP.-74.57%36
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-24.61%5 942
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.72%3 329
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.52%2 500
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-43.88%1 703
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-37.88%1 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group