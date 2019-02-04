Capitala Finance Corp. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Finance Corp. (Nasdaq:CPTA) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Monday, March 4, 2019 after the close of the financial markets.



Management will host a conference call to discuss the operating and financial results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 312-5507 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (253) 237-1134. Please reference conference ID #5332339.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.CapitalaGroup.com . Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived replay of the conference will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About Capitala Finance Corp.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company that invests primarily in first and second lien loans, subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. The Company is managed by Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC. For more information on Capitala, or to automatically receive email notifications of Company financial information, press releases, stock alerts, or other corporate filings, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.



About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is a $2.7 billion asset management firm that provides capital to lower middle market businesses throughout North America. Capitala’s lower middle market investment strategy focuses on investing in debt securities with minority equity co-investments with less than $250 million in enterprise value through its permanent capital vehicles, Capitala Finance Corp. (Nasdaq:CPTA) and Capitala Specialty Lending Corp. (CSLC). Capitala’s growth fund strategy targets control and minority equity investments, typically coupled with credit investments, in lower middle market companies with less than $50 million in enterprise value through both SBIC (CapitalSouth SBIC Fund IV, L.P.) and non-SBIC closed-end funds. Capitala Group has invested in approximately 150 companies since its inception in 1998 and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and achieve optimal outcomes for its investors. For more information, visit our website at www.CapitalaGroup.com .

Capitala Finance Corp.

Stephen Arnall, Chief Financial Officer

704-376-5502

sarnall@capitalagroup.com

