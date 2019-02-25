Log in
Capitala Group Expands Footprint with New Dallas Office and Hires Glenn Flinn as Director

0
02/25/2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group, a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, announced today that Glenn Flinn has joined the firm as Director and will be responsible for relationship sourcing and the origination of new business opportunities in its recently added Dallas, Texas office.  

Mr. Flinn brings 25 years of experience in lending to middle market businesses, including many in the healthcare services industry, to Capitala Group.  Prior to joining Capitala Group, he was a Managing Director at Monroe Capital and a Director at CapitalSource Finance where he was responsible for new business origination and managing relationships nationally, with both equity sponsors and investment banking firms. 

“We are excited to add Glenn to the Capitala team,” said Joe Alala, III, Chairman and CEO of Capitala Group. “Glenn’s notable experience and healthcare expertise will be a valuable resource as we grow Capitala Group’s portfolio and capital sources.  We look forward to working with him to execute on our equity growth fund and credit fund strategies to help more small businesses succeed.” 

Mr. Flinn earned his M.B.A. in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin and B.S. in Systems Engineering from The University of Virginia. He is a member of the Association for Corporate Growth, Commercial Finance Association, Turnaround Management Association, and The Finance Forum.

About Capitala Group
Capitala Group is a $2.7 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies throughout North America for twenty years. Since our inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 150 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for our individual and institutional investors.  For more information, visit our website at www.CapitalaGroup.com

Contacts:

Steve Arnall
CFO | Investor Relations 
sarnall@capitalagroup.com

Katina Cole Jakubowski
Marketing | Communications
kjakubowski@capitalagroup.com

SOURCE: Capitala Finance Corp.

Capitala_Logo-New.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 219
