Capitala Group Hires Nicole Vipperman as Vice President of Compliance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group, a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, announced today that Nicole Vipperman has joined the firm as Vice President of Compliance.



Ms. Vipperman brings 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, with the past 15 years in compliance roles, to Capitala Group. Prior to joining Capitala, Nicole was the Chief Compliance Officer for Hollencrest Capital Management. Previously Ms. Vipperman served as Vice President Compliance Officer with PIMCO, HSBC Asset Management and Brookfield Investment Management.

Ms. Vipperman received her Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Virginia Tech where she graduated cum laude and has held the IACCP® (Investment Adviser Certified Compliance Professional) designation since 2009.



About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies through its credit, growth and equity investment strategies throughout North America for twenty years. Since its inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 160 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its individual and institutional investors. For more information, definition and details visit Capitala Group’s website at www.CapitalaGroup.com .

