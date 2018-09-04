CapitaLand Commercial Trust : Issuance Of S$150 Million Fixed Rate Notes Due 2024 Under US$2 Billion Euro-Mtn Programme-Rcs Trust

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED

ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUANCE OF S$150,000,000 FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2024 PURSUANT TO THE

US$2,000,000,000 EURO-MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME OF RCS TRUST

CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (the "CCT Manager"), as manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (the "CMT Manager"), as manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT") are pleased to announce that HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited, in its capacity as the trustee-manager of RCS Trust (the "Issuer" or the "RCS Trustee-Manager"), has issued S$150,000,000 fixed rate notes (the "Notes") to institutional and/or sophisticated investor(s) pursuant to its US$2,000,000,000 Euro-Medium Term Note Programme (the "EMTN Programme"). The Notes are assigned an "A- rating" by S&P Global Rating Services.

The Notes will mature on or about 4 September 2024 and will bear interest at a rate of 3.05 per cent. per annum, payable semi-annually in arrear.

RCS Trust is an unlisted special purpose sub-trust which is 60.0 per cent owned by CCT and 40.0 per cent owned by CMT. RCS Trust owns Raffles City Singapore, an integrated development comprising Raffles City Tower, Raffles City Shopping Centre, two hotels and a convention centre.

The proceeds from the issue of the Notes will be used to refinance the existing borrowings of RCS Trust and its subsidiaries (if any) (the "Group"), to finance or refinance any asset enhancement works or capital expenditure of the Group, and to finance the general corporate and working capital purposes in respect of the Group.

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") has granted approval-in-principle for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the SGX-ST and the Notes will be listed and quoted on the SGX-ST with effect from 9.00 a.m., Wednesday, 5 September 2018. Admission of the Notes to the Official List of the SGX-ST and quotation of the Notes on the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Issuer, the EMTN Programme or the Notes.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (Registration Number: 200309059W) (Registration Number: 200106159R) As manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust As manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust Lee Ju Lin, Audrey Lee Ju Lin, Audrey Company Secretary Company Secretary 4 September 2018 4 September 2018

