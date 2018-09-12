CapitaLand Commercial Trust : Lease At 21 Collyer Quay

CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 6 February 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

_______________________________________________________________________________________

LEASE AT 21 COLLYER QUAY _______________________________________________________________________________________

CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (the "Manager"), as manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), wishes to announce that CCT has signed a one-year lease extension for the whole of 21 Collyer Quay with The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited ("HSBC") today. The total rent payable by HSBC for the extended term commencing 30 April 2019 will be S$27.7 million.

21 Collyer Quay is a 200,000 square feet office building with a leasehold estate expiring on 18 December 2849 and a valuation of S$461.0 million as at 30 June 2018. HSBC is leasing the entire building currently and is one of CCT's top ten tenants, contributing approximately 4% to CCT's monthly gross rental income as at 30 June 2018.

In line with CCT's proactive asset management strategy, the Manager is evaluating options for the property after April 2020 which include refurbishment and re-letting, redevelopment and divestment. CCT will share more information about its plans for 21 Collyer Quay when they are finalised.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (Registration Number: 200309059W)

As manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust

Lee Ju Lin, Audrey

Company Secretary 12 September 2018

