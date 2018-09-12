Log in
CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST
CapitaLand Commercial Trust : Lease At 21 Collyer Quay

09/12/2018

CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 6 February 2004 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

_______________________________________________________________________________________

LEASE AT 21 COLLYER QUAY _______________________________________________________________________________________

CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (the "Manager"), as manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"), wishes to announce that CCT has signed a one-year lease extension for the whole of 21 Collyer Quay with The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited ("HSBC") today. The total rent payable by HSBC for the extended term commencing 30 April 2019 will be S$27.7 million.

21 Collyer Quay is a 200,000 square feet office building with a leasehold estate expiring on 18 December 2849 and a valuation of S$461.0 million as at 30 June 2018. HSBC is leasing the entire building currently and is one of CCT's top ten tenants, contributing approximately 4% to CCT's monthly gross rental income as at 30 June 2018.

In line with CCT's proactive asset management strategy, the Manager is evaluating options for the property after April 2020 which include refurbishment and re-letting, redevelopment and divestment. CCT will share more information about its plans for 21 Collyer Quay when they are finalised.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (Registration Number: 200309059W)

As manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust

Lee Ju Lin, Audrey

Company Secretary 12 September 2018

Important Notice

The value of units in CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, (the "Manager") as manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of CapitaLand Commercial Trust is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

Disclaimer

CapitaLand Commercial Trust published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 09:47:08 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 388 M
EBIT 2018 285 M
Net income 2018 336 M
Debt 2018 2 665 M
Yield 2018 5,01%
P/E ratio 2018 19,89
P/E ratio 2019 20,91
EV / Sales 2018 23,8x
EV / Sales 2019 23,7x
Capitalization 6 589 M
Managers
NameTitle
Tien Jin Chee CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Kok Leng Soo Chairman
Anne Chua Head-Finance
Yi Young Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Yan Lim Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST-9.28%4 785
EQUINIX INC-4.10%34 508
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST8.02%25 426
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 133
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.74%16 924
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-3.13%14 477
