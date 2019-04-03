CapitaLand Commercial Trust : Notification Of Results Release
Notification of Results Release
CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ('CCT'), wishes to announce that CCT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2019 will be released after the close of trading on Thursday, 18 April 2019.
