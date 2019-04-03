Log in
CapitaLand Commercial Trust

CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST

(CACT)
    
 


CapitaLand Commercial Trust : Notification Of Results Release

0
04/03/2019 | 06:47am EDT
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 3, 2019 17:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification of Results Release
Announcement Reference SG190403OTHRI16V
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Designation Company Secretary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ('CCT'), wishes to announce that CCT's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2019 will be released after the close of trading on Thursday, 18 April 2019.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 31/03/2019

Disclaimer

CapitaLand Commercial Trust published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 10:46:03 UTC
