Banking, realty stocks help Singapore gain 1%

10/01/2019 | 12:26am EDT
(Reuters) - Singapore shares <.STI> rose 1% on Tuesday, helped by banking and real estate stocks, while most other Southeast Asian markets were subdued in the absence of fresh developments on the Sino-U.S. trade war front and as Chinese markets were closed for holidays.

Flash estimate from Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority showed overall prices of private homes rose 0.9% in the third quarter from the preceding three-month period.

"Though there are no significant headlines, Singapore real estate markets seem to be picking up the slack in Hong Kong because of the tumult there," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

"The market is looking towards the government for coming up with more plans for investment in infrastructure, and this is adding up to the flavour."

Lender DBS Group Holdings advanced 1.2%, while real estate developer CapitaLand Ltd gained 1.1%.

Thai stocks were lower, with oil and gas explorer PTT PCL shedding 0.5%, while convenience store operator CP All PCL lost 0.9%.

Meanwhile, the annual headline consumer price index rose 0.32% in September year-on-year, less than expected and against August's 0.52%. [nB7N201028] September's headline inflation was the lowest level since January and stayed below the Bank of Thailand's 1%-4% target range for a fourth straight month.

Philippine shares <.PSI> fell, dragged by financials and industrials. Property developer SM Prime Holdings declined 1.1%, while lender Bank of the Philippine Islands lost 1.6%.

Indonesian stocks <.JKSE> inched lower ahead of September inflation data due later in the day. A Reuters poll forecast the annual inflation rate to stay little changed compared with the previous month, at the midpoint of Bank Indonesia's target range. [nL3N26I2ET]

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Soumyajit Saha
