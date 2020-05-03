CapitaLand : 1Q Performance Affected by Pandemic

By P.R. Venkat



SINGAPORE--CapitaLand say its first-quarter performance was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as restrictions in four of its key markets resulted in fewer residential sales and less shoppers at malls.

Southeast Asia's largest property company by assets on Monday said the pandemic could affect its financial results throughout 2020.

"We expect our retail and lodging businesses to continue facing headwinds in the second quarter of 2020 as regulations on social distancing and travel will remain tight," CapitaLand Ltd. said.

The extent of the financial impact on the group "will depend on the severity and length of the economic downturn and the speed and strength of the subsequent recovery," it said.

CapitaLand said that it was seeing some signs of green shoots in China, after it lifted its nationwide lockdown.

China, which is CapitaLand's largest market, has begun to recover with improved residential sales and shopper traffic reported in March.

