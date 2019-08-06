Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  CapitaLand Limited    CATL   SG1J27887962

CAPITALAND LIMITED

(CATL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CapitaLand : 2Q Net Profit Down 4.2% On-Year -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

By Justina Lee

CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) reported its second-quarter earnings early Wednesday. Here is what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: Net profit for the quarter fell 4.2% on-year to 579.8 million Singapore dollars (US$419.7 million) due to a one-off cost toward an acquisition. Excluding the one-off cost, net profit would have increased 1.7%.

REVENUE: Revenue for the second quarter was lower at S$1.08 billion compared with S$1.34 billion in the same period last year.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--CAPITAL: Year to date, the company has unlocked capital through divestments valued at S$3.4 billion, exceeding its annual asset recycling target of S$3 billion, said Lee Chee Koon, Group CEO of CapitaLand Group.

--ACQUISITIONS: The property developer said it expected to benefit from new economy trends including ecommerce and urbanisation through its newly-acquired business parks, logistics and industrial assets.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITALAND LIMITED
09:53pCAPITALAND : 2Q Net Profit Down 4.2% On-Year -- Earnings Review
DJ
08:24pCAPITALAND : 2Q Net Profit Fell 4.2% to S$579.8 Million
DJ
07/18SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Malaysia falls, others trade in tight range
RE
07/17CAPITALAND : Commercial Trust to Raise S$220 Million
DJ
07/16WeWork to lease 21-storey prime office tower in Singapore
RE
07/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Broadcom, Tesla, Synthomer, Unite Group
07/02Ascott Residence Trust to Buy Ascendas Hospitality Trust
DJ
06/26CAPITALAND : The Ascott Limited to turn compound in Saudi Arabia into villas
AQ
06/23CAPITALAND : The Ascott Limited to turn compound in Saudi Arabia into a hotel
AQ
06/21Capitaland Taxi ends service at airport
AQ
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 6 017 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 1 668 M
Debt 2019 25 683 M
Yield 2019 3,56%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,64x
EV / Sales2019 7,18x
EV / Sales2020 5,69x
Capitalization 17 530 M
Chart CAPITALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,07  SGD
Last Close Price 3,48  SGD
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Koon Lee President, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Kee Choe Ng Chairman
Cho Pin Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Amirsham bin Abdul Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND LIMITED11.90%12 612
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.43%42 317
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.84%34 796
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-17.80%33 153
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.99%27 272
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD0.94%26 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group