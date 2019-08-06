CapitaLand : 2Q Net Profit Down 4.2% On-Year -- Earnings Review

By Justina Lee

CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) reported its second-quarter earnings early Wednesday. Here is what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: Net profit for the quarter fell 4.2% on-year to 579.8 million Singapore dollars (US$419.7 million) due to a one-off cost toward an acquisition. Excluding the one-off cost, net profit would have increased 1.7%.

REVENUE: Revenue for the second quarter was lower at S$1.08 billion compared with S$1.34 billion in the same period last year.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--CAPITAL: Year to date, the company has unlocked capital through divestments valued at S$3.4 billion, exceeding its annual asset recycling target of S$3 billion, said Lee Chee Koon, Group CEO of CapitaLand Group.

--ACQUISITIONS: The property developer said it expected to benefit from new economy trends including ecommerce and urbanisation through its newly-acquired business parks, logistics and industrial assets.

