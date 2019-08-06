CapitaLand : 2Q Net Profit Fell 4.2% to S$579.8 Million

By Justina Lee

CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) said its net profit during the second quarter fell 4.2% on-year due to a one-off cost toward an acquisition.

Net profit in the April-to-June quarter was 579.8 million Singapore dollars ($419.7 million), the property developer said in statement Wednesday.

CapitaLand completed an acquisition of a real estate company Ascendas-Singbridge for more than S$6 billion in June.

Excluding the one-off cost, net profit would have increased 1.7% due to higher gains from asset recycling and revaluation gains from CapitaLand's investment properties, the statement said.

Revenue during the second quarter was lower at S$1.08 billion compared with S$1.34 billion in the same period last year. Revenue fell due to lower contributions from its residential projects in Singapore and China.

