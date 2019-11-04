CapitaLand : 3Q Revenue Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

By Yifan Wang

CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) released its earnings results for the third quarter on Tuesday. Here is what we watched for:

REVENUE: Third-quarter revenue rose 37% from a year earlier to 1.73 billion Singapore dollars (US$1.27 billion), beating a FactSet forecast of S$1.38 billion.

NET PROFIT: While FactSet didn't provide an estimate for net profit, the group reported a 7.8% decline due to a lack of divestment gains that boosted earnings a year earlier. Net profit for the quarter was S$333.9 million (US$245.7 million).

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--OPERATING EARNINGS: Despite lower net profit, the developer's operating profit, which excludes divestment, revaluation or impairment influences, was 19% higher in the quarter, as a newly acquired subsidiary made its first full-quarter contribution. Development projects in China and fee income in Vietnam also boosted operational earnings, which fell in the previous quarter amid muted performance of Singapore and Chinese residential projects.

--ASSET RECYCLING: CapitaLand has divested more than S$5.2 billion in assets and released S$2.4 billion of net capital back to the group so far this year, it said. "This will enhance our financial flexibility to seize potential opportunities ahead," its chief executive said.

