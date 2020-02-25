CapitaLand : 4Q Net Profit Surged

By Justina Lee



CapitaLand Ltd.'s net profit surged in the fourth quarter, helped by higher rental revenue from its malls in Singapore and China.

Net profit for the quarter was 926.6 million Singapore dollars (US$662.6 million) compared with S$475.7 million in the same quarter a year earlier, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

The property developer's full-year net profit rose 21% to S$2.14 billion.

Fourth-quarter revenue climbed to S$2.38 billion from S$1.62 billion in the prior-year quarter.

CapitaLand expects the coronavirus epidemic will affect its businesses and those of its partners and tenants, especially in China and Singapore. The extent of the impact will depend on how long the epidemic lasts, it said.

In a separate filing, CapitaLand said it is acquiring a freehold business park in the United Kingdom that will bring its assets under management in Europe to S$4.8 billion.

