MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  CapitaLand Limited    C31   SG1J27887962

CAPITALAND LIMITED

(C31)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CapitaLand : 4Q Net Profit Surged

02/25/2020 | 07:29pm EST

By Justina Lee

CapitaLand Ltd.'s net profit surged in the fourth quarter, helped by higher rental revenue from its malls in Singapore and China.

Net profit for the quarter was 926.6 million Singapore dollars (US$662.6 million) compared with S$475.7 million in the same quarter a year earlier, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

The property developer's full-year net profit rose 21% to S$2.14 billion.

Fourth-quarter revenue climbed to S$2.38 billion from S$1.62 billion in the prior-year quarter.

CapitaLand expects the coronavirus epidemic will affect its businesses and those of its partners and tenants, especially in China and Singapore. The extent of the impact will depend on how long the epidemic lasts, it said.

In a separate filing, CapitaLand said it is acquiring a freehold business park in the United Kingdom that will bring its assets under management in Europe to S$4.8 billion.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 5 683 M
EBIT 2019 2 849 M
Net income 2019 1 666 M
Debt 2019 24 938 M
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 7,69x
EV / Sales2020 6,32x
Capitalization 18 739 M
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Koon Lee Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jen Yuh Loh President
Kee Choe Ng Chairman
Cho Pin Lim Chief Financial Officer
Amirsham bin Abdul Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND LIMITED0.00%13 216
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.63%41 299
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.49%37 245
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.29%31 605
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.52%28 600
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.83%27 636
