CapitaLand : 4Q Revenue, Net Profit Rose -- Earnings Review

By Justina Lee

CapitaLand Ltd. posted fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. Here's what we watched:

NET PROFIT: The property developer's net profit surged to 926.6 million Singapore dollars (US$662.6 million), helped by higher rental revenue from its malls in Singapore and China.

REVENUE: Revenue rose 46% from the same period a year earlier to S$2.38 billion, beating a FactSet-provided forecast of S$1.63 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--CORONAVIRUS: CapitaLand expects the coronavirus epidemic will affect its businesses and that of its partners and tenants, especially in China and Singapore. The extent of the impact will depend on how long the epidemic lasts, it said.

--ACQUISITION: CapitaLand said it is acquiring a freehold business park in the United Kingdom that will bring its assets under management in Europe to S$4.8 billion.

