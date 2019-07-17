Log in
CAPITALAND LIMITED

CAPITALAND LIMITED

(CATL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CapitaLand : Commercial Trust to Raise S$220 Million

0
07/17/2019

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

CapitaLand Commercial Trust (C61U.SG) aims to raise 220 million Singapore dollars (US$161.7 million) via the sale of new units, the Singapore-listed trust said Thursday.

The trust will issue 105 million new units at S$2.095 per unit via private placement, it said in a filing to the Singapore stock exchange.

The issue price represents a discount of 3.7% to the volume weighted average price of S$2.1762 per unit on Wednesday, it added.

Subsidiaries of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the managers of the issue.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST -0.46% 2.17 End-of-day quote.24.00%
CAPITALAND LIMITED 0.27% 3.67 End-of-day quote.18.01%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 5 748 M
EBIT 2019 2 170 M
Net income 2019 1 500 M
Debt 2019 22 378 M
Yield 2019 3,37%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,11x
EV / Sales2020 6,25x
Capitalization 18 488 M
Chart CAPITALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,07  SGD
Last Close Price 3,67  SGD
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Koon Lee President, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Kee Choe Ng Chairman
Cho Pin Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Amirsham bin Abdul Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND LIMITED18.01%13 706
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.96%49 867
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.5.97%40 204
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-2.75%36 676
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD18.63%31 308
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.59%30 617
