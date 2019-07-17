CapitaLand : Commercial Trust to Raise S$220 Million

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



CapitaLand Commercial Trust (C61U.SG) aims to raise 220 million Singapore dollars (US$161.7 million) via the sale of new units, the Singapore-listed trust said Thursday.

The trust will issue 105 million new units at S$2.095 per unit via private placement, it said in a filing to the Singapore stock exchange.

The issue price represents a discount of 3.7% to the volume weighted average price of S$2.1762 per unit on Wednesday, it added.

Subsidiaries of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the managers of the issue.

