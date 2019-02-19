CapitaLand : Fourth Quarter Net Profit Surges 72% on Year

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) Wednesday reported a 72% year-over-year jump in its fourth quarter net profit, fueled by stronger sales and income from assets.

Net profit in the October-to-December quarter was 475.7 million Singapore dollars (US$351 million), compared with S$277.8 million in the same period of the previous year, CapitaLand said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange.

Stronger recurring income from new properties, higher contributions from residential projects in China and Vietnam, and higher gains from asset recycling and revaluation of investment properties contributed to improved earnings, the biggest Singapore real estate firm by revenue said.

Fourth quarter revenue rose 32% to S$1.62 billion, it said.

Full year profit was 12.3% higher at S$1.76 billion, the highest in 10 years. Revenue last year rose 21.3% to S$5.60 billion, it said.

