Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  CapitaLand Limited    CATL   SG1J27887962

CAPITALAND LIMITED

(CATL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CapitaLand : Fourth Quarter Net Profit Surges 72% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 07:58pm EST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) Wednesday reported a 72% year-over-year jump in its fourth quarter net profit, fueled by stronger sales and income from assets.

Net profit in the October-to-December quarter was 475.7 million Singapore dollars (US$351 million), compared with S$277.8 million in the same period of the previous year, CapitaLand said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange.

Stronger recurring income from new properties, higher contributions from residential projects in China and Vietnam, and higher gains from asset recycling and revaluation of investment properties contributed to improved earnings, the biggest Singapore real estate firm by revenue said.

Fourth quarter revenue rose 32% to S$1.62 billion, it said.

Full year profit was 12.3% higher at S$1.76 billion, the highest in 10 years. Revenue last year rose 21.3% to S$5.60 billion, it said.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITALAND LIMITED
07:58pCAPITALAND : Fourth Quarter Net Profit Surges 72% on Year
DJ
01/31CAPITALAND : Retail China Trust in Bundle Deal to Buy, Sell Malls in Mongolia
DJ
01/28CAPITALAND : Come home to Citadines Bay City Manila
AQ
01/24Foreign commercial real estate deals soaring
AQ
01/22CAPITALAND : Ascott Crosses 100,000 Lodging Units Globally with Bumper Signing o..
AQ
01/20CAPITALAND : Celebrate the New Year in style with Ascott Vietnam
AQ
01/15CAPITALAND : USD 8 billion deal forges Asia's largest real estate group
AQ
01/15SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise on China stimulus hopes
RE
01/15CAPITALAND : Expands Its Holdings
DJ
01/15Capitaland deal to create Asian real estate giant
AQ
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 5 227 M
EBIT 2018 2 432 M
Net income 2018 1 308 M
Debt 2018 17 607 M
Yield 2018 3,72%
P/E ratio 2018 11,59
P/E ratio 2019 12,12
EV / Sales 2018 6,10x
EV / Sales 2019 5,83x
Capitalization 14 276 M
Chart CAPITALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3,99  SGD
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Koon Lee President, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Kee Choe Ng Chairman
Cho Pin Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Amirsham bin Abdul Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND LIMITED9.00%10 518
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.80%49 282
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.5.97%40 344
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP2.33%39 990
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD13.98%30 636
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD9.68%29 086
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.