MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  CapitaLand Limited

CAPITALAND LIMITED (CATL)
News 
News

CapitaLand : Retail China Trust in Bundle Deal to Buy, Sell Malls in Mongolia

01/31/2019 | 07:33pm EST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--CapitaLand Retail China Trust (AU8U.SG) Friday said it has signed a "bundle" deal to buy one mall in China's Inner Mongolia region, and sell another one to optimize its portfolio.

CapitaLand Retail will buy a mall property in Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia for 808.3 million Chinese yuan (US$120 million) and sell an existing property in the same city for CNY460 million. The REIT's new mall will open in the second half of next year, after which it will hand over CapitaMall Saihan to its new owners.

The deal will allow CapitaLand Retail to get a new mall that is nearly double in size than its existing property, it said.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITALAND LIMITED 0.91% 3.33 End-of-day quote.7.07%
CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST 2.74% 1.5 End-of-day quote.10.29%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 5 205 M
EBIT 2018 2 427 M
Net income 2018 1 304 M
Debt 2018 17 619 M
Yield 2018 3,76%
P/E ratio 2018 11,50
P/E ratio 2019 12,03
EV / Sales 2018 6,10x
EV / Sales 2019 5,83x
Capitalization 14 105 M
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Koon Lee President, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Kee Choe Ng Chairman
Cho Pin Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Amirsham bin Abdul Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND LIMITED7.07%10 481
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.00%48 303
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.59%40 802
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.9.70%40 430
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD13.89%30 789
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD15.09%29 812
