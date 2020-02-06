CapitaLand Retail China Trust to Sell Shopping Mall Assets in Zhengzhou for S$165.2 Million

Log in
CapitaLand Limited

CAPITALAND LIMITED

(CATL)
  Report
News 


02/06/2020 | 08:03pm EST

By P.R. Venkat

SINGAPORE--CapitaLand Retail China Trust (AU8U.SG) said it has agreed to sell its shopping mall assets in China's Zhengzhou city for 165.2 million Singapore dollars (U$119.23 million) to a third party.

The acquisition of CapitaMall Erqi would be made in cash by the purchaser, CaptaLand Retail China said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

The property, a shopping mall with seven retail levels has a gross floor area of 92,355.85 square metres, it said.

Proceeds from the sale would be used to repay debt and finance any capital expenditure.

The company said estimated net gain from the divestment was likely to be S$12.7 million.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITALAND LIMITED -0.53% 3.72 End-of-day quote.-0.80%
CAPITALAND RETAIL CHINA TRUST 1.32% 1.54 End-of-day quote.-4.35%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED 1.50% 8.77 End-of-day quote.-1.46%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 5 693 M
EBIT 2019 2 849 M
Net income 2019 1 666 M
Debt 2019 25 151 M
Yield 2019 3,31%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 7,71x
EV / Sales2020 6,43x
Capitalization 18 739 M
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,33  SGD
Last Close Price 3,72  SGD
Spread / Highest target 51,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Koon Lee Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kee Choe Ng Chairman
Cho Pin Lim Chief Financial Officer
Amirsham bin Abdul Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching Yen Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND LIMITED-0.80%13 379
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.71%41 114
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-10.05%35 759
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.25%29 976
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-18.14%27 664
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.3.34%26 771
