CapitaLand Retail China Trust to Sell Shopping Mall Assets in Zhengzhou for S$165.2 Million

By P.R. Venkat



SINGAPORE--CapitaLand Retail China Trust (AU8U.SG) said it has agreed to sell its shopping mall assets in China's Zhengzhou city for 165.2 million Singapore dollars (U$119.23 million) to a third party.

The acquisition of CapitaMall Erqi would be made in cash by the purchaser, CaptaLand Retail China said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

The property, a shopping mall with seven retail levels has a gross floor area of 92,355.85 square metres, it said.

Proceeds from the sale would be used to repay debt and finance any capital expenditure.

The company said estimated net gain from the divestment was likely to be S$12.7 million.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com