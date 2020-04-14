CapitaLand : Secures S$400 Million in Loans to Develop, Acquire Certified Green Buildings

By Ben Otto



CapitaLand Ltd. has secured loans totaling 400 million Singapore dollars (US$282.9 million) to advance its portfolio of certified green buildings.

The Singapore-based property developer said Wednesday that it secured a three-year, S$250 million multicurrency loan from HSBC and a four-year, S$150 million loan from DBS Bank.

Loan proceeds will be used to finance or refinance the development, investment and acquisition of certified green buildings, the company said.

CapitaLand has 16 properties in Singapore, China, Belgium and India, as well as four business parks in India, that are fully or partially powered by renewable energy, it said. It is seeking to make its corporate offices in Singapore fully powered by renewable energy by the end of 2020.

