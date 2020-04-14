Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  CapitaLand Limited    C31   SG1J27887962

CAPITALAND LIMITED

(C31)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapitaLand : Secures S$400 Million in Loans to Develop, Acquire Certified Green Buildings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 09:29pm EDT

By Ben Otto

CapitaLand Ltd. has secured loans totaling 400 million Singapore dollars (US$282.9 million) to advance its portfolio of certified green buildings.

The Singapore-based property developer said Wednesday that it secured a three-year, S$250 million multicurrency loan from HSBC and a four-year, S$150 million loan from DBS Bank.

Loan proceeds will be used to finance or refinance the development, investment and acquisition of certified green buildings, the company said.

CapitaLand has 16 properties in Singapore, China, Belgium and India, as well as four business parks in India, that are fully or partially powered by renewable energy, it said. It is seeking to make its corporate offices in Singapore fully powered by renewable energy by the end of 2020.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAPITALAND LIMITED
09:29pCAPITALAND : Secures S$400 Million in Loans to Develop, Acquire Certified Green ..
DJ
03/31Asia dealmakers look to take-privates, distressed sales as M&As slump to seve..
RE
03/18Most end lower on fears of economic hit from coronavirus
RE
03/17Philippines shuts markets, others tumble as coronavirus wreaks havoc
RE
03/13GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :AREIT, CCT, CMT and CRCT - Change of Registered Office A..
PU
03/04SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise on strong U.S. data, policy stimulus
RE
03/02GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :AREIT, AIT, Ascott Reit, CRCT and CCT - Transfer of unit..
PU
03/02GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :CapitaLand Mall Trust - Transfer of units under Restrict..
PU
02/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :CapitaLand Mall Trust - Payment of Management Fee by way..
PU
02/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT")- Update on Use of Pr..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 6 733 M
EBIT 2020 3 215 M
Net income 2020 1 763 M
Debt 2020 23 933 M
Yield 2020 4,22%
P/E ratio 2020 8,87x
P/E ratio 2021 7,93x
EV / Sales2020 5,79x
EV / Sales2021 5,11x
Capitalization 15 056 M
Chart CAPITALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,16  SGD
Last Close Price 2,98  SGD
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Koon Lee Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jen Yuh Loh President-China CapitaLand Group
Kee Choe Ng Chairman
Cho Pin Lim Chief Financial Officer
Amirsham bin Abdul Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND LIMITED-0.68%10 425
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.12%40 445
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED1.13%37 876
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%30 753
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.62%30 079
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.05%26 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group