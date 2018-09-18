Log in
CapitaLand : Singapore's CapitaLand Buys U.S. Properties for $835 Million

09/18/2018 | 02:24am CEST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) Tuesday said it has acquired a portfolio of 16 freehold multifamily properties in the U.S. for US$835 million to tap the growing demand for long-term home rental.

The portfolio comprises of 3,787 apartment units located in well-connected suburban communities in Seattle, Portland, Greater Los Angeles and Denver. The price per unit of the portfolio is US$220,000, which is consistent with market transactions, CapitaLand said in a statement to Singapore Exchange, where it is listed.

The properties see strong demand from a mix of middle-income and skilled professionals working in the surrounding employment hubs, it said. Multifamily housing refers to separate housing apartments within one compound.

The acquisition will help "diversify our business outside of our two core markets of Singapore and China and allow us to grow new businesses," Lee Chee Koon, president and group chief executive of CapitaLand said.

-Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 4 876 M
EBIT 2018 2 139 M
Net income 2018 1 262 M
Debt 2018 16 138 M
Yield 2018 3,69%
P/E ratio 2018 11,55
P/E ratio 2019 11,83
EV / Sales 2018 6,21x
EV / Sales 2019 5,92x
Capitalization 14 148 M
Chart CAPITALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,03  SGD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Yan Lim President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Kee Choe Ng Chairman
Juan Thong Leow Group Chief Operating Officer
Cho Pin Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND LIMITED-7.34%10 297
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.30%44 352
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.96%43 285
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.32%33 730
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-27.82%30 227
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-12.15%27 197
