CapitaLand : Singapore's CapitaLand Buys U.S. Properties for $835 Million

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) Tuesday said it has acquired a portfolio of 16 freehold multifamily properties in the U.S. for US$835 million to tap the growing demand for long-term home rental.

The portfolio comprises of 3,787 apartment units located in well-connected suburban communities in Seattle, Portland, Greater Los Angeles and Denver. The price per unit of the portfolio is US$220,000, which is consistent with market transactions, CapitaLand said in a statement to Singapore Exchange, where it is listed.

The properties see strong demand from a mix of middle-income and skilled professionals working in the surrounding employment hubs, it said. Multifamily housing refers to separate housing apartments within one compound.

The acquisition will help "diversify our business outside of our two core markets of Singapore and China and allow us to grow new businesses," Lee Chee Koon, president and group chief executive of CapitaLand said.

-Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com