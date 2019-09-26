CapitaLand : Unit to Acquire Sydney Freehold Property With Qatar Investment Authority

By Justina Lee



CapitaLand Ltd.'s (C31.SG) lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited, is acquiring a freehold property in Sydney for S$192 million (US$138.9 million).

Ascott will acquire the property through the Ascott Serviced Residence Global Fund, its global fund with Qatar Investment Authority, the company said in a statement late Thursday.

The serviced residence property is part of a 48-storey integrated development which will include offices and retail, and is slated for completion in 2021, the company said.

