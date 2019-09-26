Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  CapitaLand Limited    CATL   SG1J27887962

CAPITALAND LIMITED

(CATL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CapitaLand : Unit to Acquire Sydney Freehold Property With Qatar Investment Authority

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

By Justina Lee

CapitaLand Ltd.'s (C31.SG) lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited, is acquiring a freehold property in Sydney for S$192 million (US$138.9 million).

Ascott will acquire the property through the Ascott Serviced Residence Global Fund, its global fund with Qatar Investment Authority, the company said in a statement late Thursday.

The serviced residence property is part of a 48-storey integrated development which will include offices and retail, and is slated for completion in 2021, the company said.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITALAND LIMITED
08:52pCAPITALAND : Unit to Acquire Sydney Freehold Property With Qatar Investment Auth..
DJ
09/17SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines skids as soaring oil prices weigh
RE
09/03CAPITALAND : Ascott Steps Up Expansion In Singapore With Four Property Openings ..
AQ
08/22CAPITALAND : to Raise S$800 Million via Fixed Rate 2029 Notes
DJ
08/20SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Singapore, Malaysia gain in line with broader Asia; Thai..
RE
08/06CAPITALAND : 2Q Net Profit Down 4.2% On-Year -- Earnings Review
DJ
08/06CAPITALAND : 2Q Net Profit Fell 4.2% to S$579.8 Million
DJ
07/18SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Malaysia falls, others trade in tight range
RE
07/17CAPITALAND : Commercial Trust to Raise S$220 Million
DJ
07/16WeWork to lease 21-storey prime office tower in Singapore
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 6 022 M
EBIT 2019 2 979 M
Net income 2019 1 717 M
Debt 2019 21 944 M
Yield 2019 3,50%
P/E ratio 2019 9,61x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 6,59x
EV / Sales2020 5,35x
Capitalization 17 732 M
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,13  SGD
Last Close Price 3,52  SGD
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Koon Lee Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kee Choe Ng Chairman
Juan Thong Leow President-Asia Region & Retail
Cho Pin Lim Chief Financial Officer
Amirsham bin Abdul Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND LIMITED13.18%12 713
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.99%41 589
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.84%34 524
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.62%28 294
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO LTD25.55%27 378
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD3.23%26 877
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group