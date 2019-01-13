Log in
CapitaLand to Buy Ascendas-Singbridge Group for S$6 Billion

01/13/2019 | 08:02pm EST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) Monday said it will buy Ascendas-Singbridge Pte. Ltd. from Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings in a deal that values the target at 11 billion Singapore dollars (US$8.13 billion).

Half of the acquisition of the real estate company to be paid for with cash and the rest with new CapitaLand shares. The deal will create the largest real estate group in Asia with assets under management of over S$116 billion, CapitaLand said in a statement to Singapore Exchange.

Temasek will receive about S$3 billion in cash and another S$3 billion in new CapitaLand shares priced at S$3.50 each, taking its stake in CapitaLand to 51% from 40.8% at present.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST 0.63% 0.8 End-of-day quote.3.23%
ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST -0.94% 1.05 End-of-day quote.-2.78%
ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 0.37% 2.68 End-of-day quote.4.69%
CAPITALAND COMMERCIAL TRUST 0.55% 1.82 End-of-day quote.4.00%
CAPITALAND LIMITED 0.00% 3.27 End-of-day quote.5.14%
CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST 2.13% 1.44 End-of-day quote.5.88%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 5 157 M
EBIT 2018 2 390 M
Net income 2018 1 313 M
Debt 2018 17 567 M
Yield 2018 3,75%
P/E ratio 2018 11,29
P/E ratio 2019 11,66
EV / Sales 2018 6,12x
EV / Sales 2019 5,89x
Capitalization 13 977 M
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4,02  SGD
Spread / Average Target 23%
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Koon Lee President, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Kee Choe Ng Chairman
Cho Pin Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Amirsham bin Abdul Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND LIMITED5.14%10 095
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.81%44 356
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.43%37 742
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.82%36 806
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD11.28%29 970
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.65%27 392
