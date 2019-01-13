CapitaLand : to Buy Ascendas-Singbridge Group for S$6 Billion -- Update

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi and P.R. Venkat

SINGAPORE-- CapitaLand Ltd. said it would buy another real-estate company from Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte. for more than US$4 billion dollars.

On Monday, CapitaLand said it would buy Ascendas-Singbridge Pte. from Temasek for 6.04 billion Singapore dollars (US$4.44 billion) in a cash-and-stock deal. CapitaLand says the deal will create Asia's largest property group with assets worth US$86 billion.

Temasek will receive about S$3 billion in cash and another S$3 billion in new CapitaLand shares; its stake in CapitaLand will rise to 51% from 40.8%.

Ascendas-Singbridge has a presence in 11 countries including Australia, China, Japan and the U.K. CapitaLand does business in 32 countries and has some overlap with Ascendas-Singbridge.

"This transaction represents a compelling opportunity to realize benefits not available to each company on a stand-alone basis," said Ng Kee Choe, CapitaLand's chairman.

Temasek won't vote at a CapitaLand shareholders' meeting that will be called to approve the deal. The company will also seek shareholder approval to waive the right to get an open offer for all CapitaLand shares from Temasek that would be triggered under local rules. The deal is expected to be completed by the third quarter. J.P. Morgan is advising CapitaLand on the deal.

CapitaLand shares are currently halted but they have gained more than 5% so far this year.

