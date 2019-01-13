Log in
CapitaLand : to Buy Ascendas-Singbridge Group for S$6 Billion -- Update

01/13/2019 | 10:14pm EST

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi and P.R. Venkat

SINGAPORE-- CapitaLand Ltd. said it would buy another real-estate company from Singapore state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte. for more than US$4 billion dollars.

On Monday, CapitaLand said it would buy Ascendas-Singbridge Pte. from Temasek for 6.04 billion Singapore dollars (US$4.44 billion) in a cash-and-stock deal. CapitaLand says the deal will create Asia's largest property group with assets worth US$86 billion.

Temasek will receive about S$3 billion in cash and another S$3 billion in new CapitaLand shares; its stake in CapitaLand will rise to 51% from 40.8%.

Ascendas-Singbridge has a presence in 11 countries including Australia, China, Japan and the U.K. CapitaLand does business in 32 countries and has some overlap with Ascendas-Singbridge.

"This transaction represents a compelling opportunity to realize benefits not available to each company on a stand-alone basis," said Ng Kee Choe, CapitaLand's chairman.

Temasek won't vote at a CapitaLand shareholders' meeting that will be called to approve the deal. The company will also seek shareholder approval to waive the right to get an open offer for all CapitaLand shares from Temasek that would be triggered under local rules. The deal is expected to be completed by the third quarter. J.P. Morgan is advising CapitaLand on the deal.

CapitaLand shares are currently halted but they have gained more than 5% so far this year.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com and P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 5 157 M
EBIT 2018 2 390 M
Net income 2018 1 313 M
Debt 2018 17 567 M
Yield 2018 3,75%
P/E ratio 2018 11,29
P/E ratio 2019 11,66
EV / Sales 2018 6,12x
EV / Sales 2019 5,89x
Capitalization 13 977 M
Chart CAPITALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4,02  SGD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Koon Lee President, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Kee Choe Ng Chairman
Cho Pin Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Amirsham bin Abdul Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND LIMITED5.14%10 095
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.81%44 356
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.43%37 742
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.82%36 806
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD11.28%29 970
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.65%27 392
