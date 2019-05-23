CapitaLand : to Divest Shanghai Building to Real Estate Equity Fund for CNY3.1 Billion

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) Friday said it will divest its property in Shanghai to CapitaLand Asia Partners I, its discretionary property equity fund for a valuation of 3.10 billion yuan (US$449 million).

The divestment is targeted for completion in the third quarter. The sale of the property, Innov Center, to CapitaLand Asia Partners I comes a month after the fund's first closing last month, CapitaLand said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange.

The new fund plans to invest in real estate in key Asian cities, it said.

Separately, CapitaLand said it aims to raise 3 billion Singapore dollars (US$2.2 billion) in 2019 by selling assets.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com