CapitaLand : to Divest Shanghai Building to Real Estate Equity Fund for CNY3.1 Billion

0
05/23/2019 | 09:20pm EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) Friday said it will divest its property in Shanghai to CapitaLand Asia Partners I, its discretionary property equity fund for a valuation of 3.10 billion yuan (US$449 million).

The divestment is targeted for completion in the third quarter. The sale of the property, Innov Center, to CapitaLand Asia Partners I comes a month after the fund's first closing last month, CapitaLand said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange.

The new fund plans to invest in real estate in key Asian cities, it said.

Separately, CapitaLand said it aims to raise 3 billion Singapore dollars (US$2.2 billion) in 2019 by selling assets.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 5 619 M
EBIT 2019 2 358 M
Net income 2019 1 340 M
Debt 2019 19 439 M
Yield 2019 3,82%
P/E ratio 2019 11,32
P/E ratio 2020 10,48
EV / Sales 2019 5,95x
EV / Sales 2020 5,44x
Capitalization 13 977 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4,02  SGD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Koon Lee President, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Kee Choe Ng Chairman
Cho Pin Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Yiu Kiang Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Amirsham bin Abdul Aziz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITALAND LIMITED4.18%10 124
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED20.79%49 689
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.61%39 086
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-11.84%35 134
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD9.68%29 803
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD1.48%27 999
