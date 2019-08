By P.R.Venkat

CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) is seeking to raise 800 million Singapore dollars (US$577.3 million) through 10-year fixed rate notes.

The property firm will pay 3.15% annual interest on the notes that have been issued under the S$5 billion medium-term program established in April, CapitaLand said late Thursday.

Proceeds from the issue of notes will be used to refinance existing borrowings and general corporate needs.

Write to venkat.pr@wsj.com